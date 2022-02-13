عربي-دولي

لوحة ظهرت خلف وزيري الدفاع الروسي والبريطاني تثير تفاعل النشطاء البريطانيين..فما القصة؟

Lebanon 24
13-02-2022 | 04:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-917917-637803144756869043.jpg
Doc-P-917917-637803144756869043.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أثارت لوحة ظهرت في خلفية صورة مشتركة لوزير الدفاع الروسي سيرغي شويغو ونظيره البريطاني بن والاس خلال زيارة الأخير إلى موسكو، إعجاب البريطانيين عبر "تويتر".

والتقطت الصورة التي جمعت الوزيرين ورئيسي الأركان الروسي فاليري غيراسيموف والبريطاني توني راداكين أمام لوحة تصور المشير في الجيش البريطاني برنارد مونتغمري، والجنرال الأمريكي دوايت أيزنهاور، ومارشال الجيش السوفييتي غيورغي جوكوف ورئيس الأركان الفرنسي جان دي تاسيني محاطين بالجنود الذين يحتفلون بالنصر في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
 
 
وعلق ستيف باركر قائلا: "يا لها من صورة وراءهم!".

وقال جيرومان: "آمل أن يعرف هؤلاء الرجال الجغرافيا الروسية أفضل من تروس (وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية ليز تروس)".

وفي وقت سابق، وصف والاس الحوار مع شويغو بالبناء، معربا عن امتنانه لإتاحة الفرصة له لمناقشة عدد من القضايا شخصيا.

بدوره قال شويغو إن الجانب الروسي مستعد للنظر في أي مقترحات تهدف لاستعادة التعاون العسكري مع المملكة المتحدة.

 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:45 | 2022-02-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:54 | 2022-02-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:00 | 2022-02-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:00 | 2022-02-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:03 | 2022-02-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
16:30 | 2022-02-13
16:00 | 2022-02-13
15:30 | 2022-02-13
15:00 | 2022-02-13
14:30 | 2022-02-13
14:00 | 2022-02-13
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website