لوحة ظهرت خلف وزيري الدفاع الروسي والبريطاني تثير تفاعل النشطاء البريطانيين..فما القصة؟

Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP and Chief of the Defence Staff @AdmTonyRadakin_ met their Russian counterparts for talks today to discuss the situation on the borders of Ukraine.
The UK continues to urge for de-escalation and dialogue.
https://t.co/GbdnezO2iS
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 11, 2022
