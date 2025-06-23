Advertisement

فيديو يوثّق الثواني الأخيرة قبل غرق فتاة في بحيرة هيوستن

23-06-2025 | 04:49
لقيت فتاة أميركية تبلغ من العمر 20 عامًا مصرعها، بعد سقوطها من دراجة مائية في بحيرة ، في حادث مأسوي وقع بعد ساعات فقط من إرسالها مقطع فيديو لصديقها يوثق لحظاتها الأخيرة قبل الحادث.

وبحسب شرطة هيوستن، فقد اختفت الفتاة آشلي جيل يوم الثلاثاء 17 حزيران أثناء تواجدها على دراجة مائية في متنزه "ديوسن"، حيث سقطت في المياه دون أن ترتدي سترة نجاة، قبل أن يُعثر على جثتها بعد يومين، صباح الخميس 19 حزيران.
 
ووفقًا لقناة KHOU 11 المحلية، فإن الدراجة المائية التي كانت تقل آشلي كانت تحمل عددًا من الأشخاص، دون أن يتضح ما إذا كان الحادث ناتجًا عن اصطدام أو فقدان توازن.
 
وفي تصريح لقناة ABC 13، قال جيسون روغريغز، صديق آشلي، إنه تلقى منها مقطع فيديو ظهر يوم الحادث، تظهر فيه وهي تستمتع بركوب  المائية وكانت ترتدي سترة نجاة حينها، مشيرًا إلى أن الفيديو كان آخر تواصل بينهما.
 
وأكد روغريغز أن العائلة لا تزال تنتظر إجابات حول ما جرى، وأن الغموض لا يزال يحيط بملابسات الحادث، بينما تواصل الشرطة التحقيق بانتظار نتائج تشريح الجثة لتحديد السبب الرسمي للوفاة. (ارم نيوز) 
 
