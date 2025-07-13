Advertisement

منوعات

"أنا حر".. هندي يحتفل بطلاقه بالاستحمام بـ40 ليترًا من الحليب (فيديو)

13-07-2025 | 23:00
في مشهد غريب ومثير، قرر رجل هندي يُدعى مانيك علي، من سكان منطقة نالباري في ولاية آسام، الاحتفال بانفصاله عن زوجته بطريقة غير مألوفة: الاستحمام بـ40 لترًا من الحليب!

ظهر علي في مقطع فيديو انتشر بسرعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وهو يقف خارج منزله فوق غطاء بلاستيكي، بينما يفرغ على نفسه أربعة دلاء من الحليب، وسط صرخات قائلاً: "من اليوم، أنا حر!".

وصرّح علي أمام الكاميرات بأن هذه الخطوة تمثل "ولادة جديدة" له بعد تجربة زوجية صعبة، مشيرًا إلى أن زوجته كانت على علاقة غرامية متكررة، وأنه حاول إنقاذ العلاقة من أجل ابنتهما، لكن دون جدوى. وأضاف: "غادرت أيضًا في السابق، لكنها هذه المرة اصطحبت ابنتنا معها. هذا الأمر حطمني. بعد الانفصال، شعرت أنني تحرّرت حقًا".

علي، الذي أراد أن يجعل من حدث الطلاق لحظة لا تُنسى، قال لقناة ETV: "لهذا السبب استحممت بالحليب، لأُعلن بداية جديدة ونظيفة لحياتي".
 
منوعات

فيديو

جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24