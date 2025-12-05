بسبب الحلوى.. زفاف تحوّل إلى حلبة مصارعة بين أهل العريس والعروس (فيديو)

A chaotic scene unfolded in a wedding in #Bihar's #BodhGaya after the bride and the groom's families exchanged blows over a shortage of rasgulla.
The incident was caught on CCTV installed inside the hotel where the wedding was taking place, and the video surfaced online.… pic.twitter.com/As6vU9WXSZ
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 4, 2025
