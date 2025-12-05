Advertisement

منوعات

بسبب الحلوى.. زفاف تحوّل إلى حلبة مصارعة بين أهل العريس والعروس (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-12-2025 | 02:49
A-
A+
Doc-P-1451081-639005251271179390.png
Doc-P-1451081-639005251271179390.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
تحوّل خلاف على الحلوى في حفل زفاف بأحد فنادق بود جايا في الهند، إلى اشتباك عنيف بين عائلتي العروس والعريس، بعد جدل حول نقص حلوى الرا سجولا، بحسب ما أظهرته كاميرات المراقبة.
 
ويُظهر الفيديو أكثر من عشرين شخصًا، يُرجَّح أنهم من جهة العريس، وهم يرمون الكراسي ويُخربون موائد الطعام داخل القاعة، فيما كان العروسان يستعدان للتوجه إلى المانداب لإتمام الطقوس، قبل أن يُلغى الحفل بالكامل عقب الفوضى.

عائلة العروس سارعت بعد الحادث إلى رفع دعوى مهر ضد جهة العريس، متهمةً أفرادها بالتحرش وسوء السلوك، في حين أكّد والد العريس ماهيندرا براساد أن الشجار اندلع بسبب نقص أغطية الرأس لا الحلوى، واصفًا دعوى المهر بأنها كاذبة. ورغم موافقة عائلة العريس على استكمال الزفاف، رفضت عائلة العروس ذلك، بينما زعمت والدة العريس موني ديفي أن عائلة العروس أخذت مجوهرات كانت قد أحضرتها كهدايا.
 
وأوضح ابن عم العريس سوشيل كومار أن كل محاولات التفاوض لإتمام الزواج باءت بالفشل، فيما أفادت التقارير بإصابة عدد من الأشخاص من الجانبين من دون تنفيذ أي عمليات توقيف حتى الآن، في وقت انتشر مقطع الشجار على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
أثناء تقطيع كعكة الزفاف... شاهدوا ما حصل بين العروس ووالدة العريس
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:01:27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الألعاب النارية تحوّل موكب زفاف في دمشق إلى كارثة (فيديو)
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:01:27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حفل زفاف يتحوّل إلى كابوس... مقتل العروس والعريس في العناية!
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:01:27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
داخل قصر فخم.. فنان شهير يحتفل بزفافه والعروس تلفت الأنظار (فيديو)
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:01:27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

ماهيندرا

الهند

كومار

جولا

ديفي

شجار

هرات

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:53 | 2025-12-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:46 | 2025-12-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:44 | 2025-12-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:24 | 2025-12-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:38 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:22 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:30 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:22 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:30 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:01 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
06:53 | 2025-12-05
03:46 | 2025-12-05
02:44 | 2025-12-05
00:24 | 2025-12-05
23:38 | 2025-12-04
22:04 | 2025-12-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24