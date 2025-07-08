بعد الصفعة.. سيدة فرنسا الأولى تحرج ماكرون مجددا (فيديو)

Emmanuel Macron was left awkwardly hanging as wife Brigitte ignored his helping hand while disembarking in London for their UK state visit.
The French president air-kissed the Princess of Wales moments later before heading to Windsor to meet King Charles.#Macron #Brigitte pic.twitter.com/mJYYIreSbJ
— BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) July 8, 2025
Emmanuel Macron was left awkwardly hanging as wife Brigitte ignored his helping hand while disembarking in London for their UK state visit.
The French president air-kissed the Princess of Wales moments later before heading to Windsor to meet King Charles.#Macron #Brigitte pic.twitter.com/mJYYIreSbJ