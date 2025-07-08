Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد الصفعة.. سيدة فرنسا الأولى تحرج ماكرون مجددا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-07-2025 | 09:42
A-
A+
Doc-P-1388493-638875901040706924.jpg
Doc-P-1388493-638875901040706924.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أثارت بريجيت ماكرون، سيدة فرنسا الأولى، الجدل مجددا برفضها قبول يد زوجها الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون أثناء نزولهما من الطائرة الرئاسية لدى وصولهما إلى بريطانيا في زيارة رسمية.
 
وأظهرت المشاهد التي بثها تلفزيون "فرانس 24" الرئيس الفرنسي يخرج أولًا من الطائرة، ثم يمد يده لمساعدة زوجته إلا أنها تجاهلته تمامًا ما دفع ماكرون لسحب يده بسرعة والالتفات لتحية الأمير ويليام وزوجته كيت ميدلتون الذين كانا في استقبالهما.

وتناقل النشطاء الحادثة بتعليق تحت عنوان بريجيت تحرج الرئيس الفرنسي مجددا.

وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تلفت فيها تصرفات بريجيت الأنظار، ففي أيار الماضي، أثناء زيارة الزوجين إلى فيتنام، التقطت الكاميرات لحظة "صفعة" غريبة وجهتها السيدة الأولى لوجه الرئيس ماكرون أثناء نزولهما من الطائرة. حينها، حاول القصر الرئاسي الفرنسي التعتيم على الحادثة، واصفًا إياها بـ"المزحة العائلية"، بينما رجح مراقبون أن تكون مشادة كلامية تحولت لموقف محرج. (روسيا اليوم) 
 
Advertisement

مواضيع ذات صلة
صفعة "اليونيفيل" تحرج الحزب: تمسك بالوجود والدور ورفض للتعديل
lebanon 24
08/07/2025 19:37:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ماكرون: نؤكد مجددا أن فرنسا تريد حل الدولتين للقضية بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين
lebanon 24
08/07/2025 19:37:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أمام الصحافيين... أردوغان يحرج ماكرون (فيديو)
lebanon 24
08/07/2025 19:37:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد "صفعة ماكرون" من زوجته... إعلانات ساخرة في فرنسا لحماية الرجال
lebanon 24
08/07/2025 19:37:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:25 | 2025-07-08
12:15 | 2025-07-08
12:00 | 2025-07-08
11:45 | 2025-07-08
11:05 | 2025-07-08
10:40 | 2025-07-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24