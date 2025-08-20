Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مُصابة بانتفاخات حول الرأس والأطراف.. انتشار وباء "السناجب" في أميركا وكندا يُثير الذعر (صور)

Lebanon 24
20-08-2025 | 04:02
أثارت سناجب مغطاة بقروح صديدية وأورام جلدية جعلتها تبدو وكأنها مستوحاة من أفلام الزومبي الذعر في الولايات المتحدة وكندا. 

وبدت السناجب مُصابة بانتفاخات حول الرأس والأطراف، ما أثار مخاوف السكان وتكهناتهم حول سبب التشوهات، إلا أن صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية، أفادت أن هذه الحالة شوهدت للمرة الأولى في عام 2023 بولاية مين.

ووثقت صور متداولة على الإنترنت انتشار هذه الأورام البشعة، لكن خبراء الحياة البرية يقولون إنها أعراض لمرض يُعرف باسم "الورم الليفي السنجابي"، وهو عبارة عن عدوى فيروسية تسببها سلالة من "فيروس الجذام".
 
ووفق الخبراء، فإن العدوى بهذا المرض تنتقل عن طريق الاتصال المباشر أو اللعاب، وتؤدي الإصابة به إلى ظهور نتوءات مليئة بالسائل، لكنها لا تُشكل أي خطر على البشر أو الحيوانات الأخرى.

وحذرت "شيفينيل ويب" من إدارة مصايد الأسماك والحياة البرية في مين، السكان من محاولة مساعدة السناجب المصابة، مؤكدة أن "المرض طبيعي وغالباً ما يزول من تلقاء نفسه"، لكنها شددت على أنه في حالات نادرة، يمكن أن تؤثر الأورام على الأعضاء الداخلية وتؤدي لموت الحيوان.(إرم نيوز)

