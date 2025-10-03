Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: طائرتان تتصادمان وإصابة مضيفة

Lebanon 24
03-10-2025 | 02:43
تعرضت طائرة إقليمية تابعة لشركة دلتا لحادث على أرض مطار "لا غارديا" في نيويورك مساء الأربعاء، عندما اصطدمت بطائرة أخرى أثناء تحركهما على المدرج، ما أدى إلى إصابة مضيفة بجروح طفيفة.
وأوضحت دلتا أن الحادث وقع عند اصطدام الجناح الأيمن لطائرة Endeavor 5155 المتجهة للإقلاع بجسم طائرة Endeavor 5047 التي كانت في طريقها إلى البوابة بعد الهبوط. وأظهر تسجيل لمراقبة الحركة الجوية أضرارًا في إحدى الطائرتين، شملت كسرًا في زجاج قمرة القيادة وتعطّل بعض الشاشات.
 
وأضافت الشركة أن الإصابات اقتصرت على مضيفة الطيران التي نُقلت إلى المستشفى احترازياً، فيما لم يُصب أي من الركاب، مؤكدة أن الحادث لم يؤثر على سير الرحلات في المطار.

وأشارت دلتا إلى أنها تتعاون مع السلطات المختصة، بما في ذلك إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية ولجنة سلامة النقل الوطنية، للتحقيق في ملابسات التصادم، مؤكدة أن سلامة الركاب والموظفين تبقى الأولوية القصوى.
 
 
