بالفيديو: طائرتان تتصادمان وإصابة مضيفة

At least one was injured after two Delta regional jets collided at low speeds while taxiing Wednesday evening at LaGuardia 🇺🇸
The right wing of one @Delta plane collided with the nose of the other plane, according to Air Traffic Control audio.https://t.co/ICrgCP2ZsM… pic.twitter.com/ffx9i4xftV
— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) October 2, 2025
