عربي-دولي

مقاطع "مخيفة".. 3 ثورات بركانية في الفلبين وتصاعد سحب رمادية عالية

Lebanon 24
26-10-2025 | 03:29
رصد المعهد الفلبيني لرصد النشاط البركاني والزلزالي صباح اليوم الأحد، 3 ثورات بركانية صغيرة لبركان تال في مقاطعة باتانغاس، عند الساعة 2:55 صباحاً، و8:13 و8:20 صباحاً.

وأسفرت الثورات عن تصاعد سحب بركانية بارتفاع يتراوح بين 1200 و2100 متر فوق فوهة البركان، ما دفع المعهد إلى رفع مستوى التأهب إلى المستوى الأول.
 
