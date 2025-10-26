مقاطع "مخيفة".. 3 ثورات بركانية في الفلبين وتصاعد سحب رمادية عالية

LOOK: Three eruptions were caught on camera at Taal Volcano on Sunday, October 26, 2025.



These include one minor phreatic eruption at 2:55 a.m. and two minor phreatomagmatic eruptions at 8:13 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.



Alert Level 1 remains over Taal Volcano, according to Phivolcs.… pic.twitter.com/fGSUkEgU99