بوتين يُربك متتبّعي الرحلات بين روسيا والهند.. كيف اختفت طائرته؟

Our most tracked flight now: one of the Russian government aircraft en route to India. Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi are scheduled to meet over two days in Delhi. https://t.co/Q5GikRN1Vd pic.twitter.com/DcbA9wFYrF
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 4, 2025
