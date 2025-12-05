Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بوتين يُربك متتبّعي الرحلات بين روسيا والهند.. كيف اختفت طائرته؟

Lebanon 24
05-12-2025 | 01:04
أصبحت طائرة إليوشن IL-96-300PU الرسمية للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، المعروفة بـ"الكرملين الطائر"، الرحلة الأكثر تتبعاً في العالم يوم الخميس، خلال توجهها من موسكو إلى نيودلهي، وفق بيانات موقع Flight Radar 24، الذي أشار إلى أن "إحدى الطائرات الحكومية الروسية المتجهة إلى الهند" تصدّرت المتابعة العالمية.

لكن الرحلة اتخذت طابعاً غامضاً، بعدما ظهرت طائرتان روسيتان متطابقتان على المسار نفسه، مع تشغيل وإطفاء متبادل لأجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال بينهما، بحيث يصعب تحديد أيهما تحمل بوتين فعلياً، فيما كانت الطائرتان تُرصدان أحياناً في الجو في الوقت نفسه.
واستمرت "لعبة الغميضة" الجوية لنحو ست ساعات ونصف، قبل أن يُحسم اللغز بهبوط طائرة IL-96-300PU الحقيقية في دلهي، في إطار إجراءات أمنية مشددة تهدف إلى إرباك المتتبعين والخصوم، ومنع الجزم بهوية الطائرة التي تقل الرئيس الروسي أثناء رحلاته الخارجية. (ذا ويك)
